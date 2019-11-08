M5.1 quake jolts Eastern Samar

A MAGNITUDE 5.1 earthquake shook Eastern Samar Friday afternoon, November 8, 2019.
The moderate earthquake, which struck at 1:31 p.m. 33 kilometers southwest of Guiuan town, was shallow, with a depth of only three kilometers.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor was felt at instrumental intensity 4 in Borongan City in Eastern Samar; instrumental intensity 3 in Palo, Leyte and San Francisco, Southern Leyte; instrumental intensity 2 in Surigao City; and instrumental intensity 1 in Ormoc City and Gingoog City.
The Phivolcs said the quake will not cause any damage, but aftershocks are expected.
As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, November 8, at least three minor aftershocks hit several kilometers off Guiuan. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)
SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessarily reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!