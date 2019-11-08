SECTIONS
Tacloban
Friday, November 8, 2019
TACLOBAN

M5.1 quake jolts Eastern Samar

Image from Phivolcs

November 8, 2019

A MAGNITUDE 5.1 earthquake shook Eastern Samar Friday afternoon, November 8, 2019.

The moderate earthquake, which struck at 1:31 p.m. 33 kilometers southwest of Guiuan town, was shallow, with a depth of only three kilometers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor was felt at instrumental intensity 4 in Borongan City in Eastern Samar; instrumental intensity 3 in Palo, Leyte and San Francisco, Southern Leyte; instrumental intensity 2 in Surigao City; and instrumental intensity 1 in Ormoc City and Gingoog City.

The Phivolcs said the quake will not cause any damage, but aftershocks are expected.

As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, November 8, at least three minor aftershocks hit several kilometers off Guiuan. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)


