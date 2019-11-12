LPA develops into tropical depression

THE low pressure area (LPA) east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a tropical depression and was named "Ramon," said the state weather bureau.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of Ramon was spotted at 835 kilometers east southeast of Virac as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12.
Ramon is moving west at 10 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph.
Pagasa said that on Wednesday, November 13, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Bicol Region, Samar provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, and southern Quezon.
On Thursday, November 14, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Isabela, Quirino, northern Aurora, Polillo Island, and Camarines Norte, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Aklan, Capiz, Romblon, Marinduque, southern Quezon and the rest of Bicol region.
Pagasa has warned residents living in flood-prone or landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates.
It said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 may be raised over Eastern Samar and the eastern section of Northern Samar in the next few hours, adding that sea travel may be disrupted in these areas once the storm signal is raised.
Pagasa said sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions.
Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, and the province of Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.
Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
Pagasa said the tropical depression is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 48 hours. (SunStar Philippines)
