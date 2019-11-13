SECTIONS
Network
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Sign In
Search
HOME
BACOLOD
BAGUIO
CAGAYAN DE ORO
CEBU
DAVAO
DUMAGUETE
ILOILO
MANILA
PAMPANGA
PANGASINAN
TACLOBAN
ZAMBOANGA
NETWORK

Zimbabwe says 200 elephants have died amid drought

ZIMBABWE. In this photo taken Sunday, November 10, a dead elephant lays in the Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe. More than 200 elephants have died amid a severe drought, Zimbabwe's parks agency said Tuesday, November 12, and a mass relocation of animals is planned to ease congestion. (AP)

November 13, 2019

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- More than 200 elephants have died amid a severe drought, Zimbabwe's parks agency said on Tuesday, November 12, and a mass relocation of animals is planned to ease congestion.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said at least 200 elephants have died in Hwange National Park alone since October and other parks are affected.

Animals including giraffe, buffalo and impala are also dying, he said, and the situation can improve only after rains return.

"Almost every animal is being affected," he said. "Of course, elephants are easily noticed during patrols or game drives, but some bird species are seriously affected because they can only breed in certain tree heights and those trees are being knocked down by elephants."

Many animals are straying from Zimbabwe's parks into nearby communities in search of food and water. The parks agency has said 33 people have died from conflict with animals this year alone.

The agency said it plans to move 600 elephants, two prides of lions and other animals from the Save Valley Conservancy in the southeast to less congested parks. A pack of wild dogs, 50 buffaloes, 40 giraffes and 2,000 impalas also will be relocated, Farawo said.

The animals "have exceeded their ecological carrying capacity," he said. "If the populations go unchecked, the animals will threaten the very ecosystem they depend on for survival."

Zimbabwe has an estimated 85,000 elephants, second only to neighboring Botswana with more than 130,000.

Zimbabwe said it is struggling to cope with booming numbers of wild elephants and wants to be allowed to sell its ivory stockpile and export live elephants to raise money for conservation and ease congestion in the drought-affected parks.

The country exported 101 elephants between 2016 and this year, mainly to China and the United Arab Emirates, raising more than $3 million for conservation efforts, according to the parks agency. (AP)


VIEW COMMENTS
DISCLAIMER:

SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessarily reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.


Forum rules:

Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!

More Local
Network Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild
today at 10:02 AM
Network Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth
today at 10:01 AM
Network Vaping-related lung transplant performed at Detroit hospital
today at 16:20 PM
Network Winds fan ferocious fires in Australia's most populous state
today at 16:19 PM
Network Myanmar accused at UN court of genocide against Rohingya
yesterday at 11:00 AM
Network Hong Kong police shoot protester as activists block streets
yesterday at 15:10 PM
Network Zimbabwe's severe drought killing elephants, other wildlife
6 days ago at 15:27 PM
Network US tells UN it is pulling out of Paris climate deal
7 days ago at 14:52 PM
Network Attacker bites politician's ear, others slashed in Hong Kong
9 days ago at 10:49 AM
Network Asean meeting grapples with trade war, territorial disputes
9 days ago at 14:14 PM
sunstar.com.ph
Superbalita Stories
Superbalita Cebu No.1 tuyo sa NLEX
Superbalita Cebu Gilas nabawsan sa Alab Pilipinas
Superbalita Cebu Cebu City Olympics sugdan karong adlawa