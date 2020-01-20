5 Cesafi products get selected in 2020 PBA D-League Draft

FIVE different Cesafi products led by former Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT)-University ace Kenny Rogers Rocacurva got drafted by different teams in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft Monday at PBA Office in Libis.
Rocacurva, who proudly hails from Sta. Fe was picked in the second round by his school, Letran, which is being backed by Wangs Basketball.
Darrell Shane Menina, the spitfire guard from the University of Cebu, was selected by Marinerong Pilipino in the sixth round. Joining him on the Skippers squad are two more former Cesafi standouts in Cebu’s undisputed slam dunk king, Miguel Gastador, and former Ateneo de Cebu ace Rendell Senining.
Ex-University of Cebu Baby Webmaster and former UAAP Juniors Most Valuable Player Koko Pingoy was also selected by the Karate Kid-Centro Escolar University.
Meanwhile, AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and picked homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig as the top selection. The Mark Herrera-mentored Titans selected the little-known 5-foot-7 guard who was part of the school's grassroots program.
Projected top selection Jamie Malonzo slid to Marinerong Pilipino at second, giving the Foundation Cup runner-up a foundational talent in the 6-foot-6 high-flyer.
The 23-year-old Malonzo graduated from Portland State before taking his act to La Salle for one season, and was even a part of the Mythical Team this past UAAP Season 82.
In all, 41 players got drafted from the 137-strong pool which lasted until the 20th round.
Eleven of the 12 participants in the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup are school-based teams, with the tourney set to tip off on February 13. (JNP)
