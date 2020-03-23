SECTIONS
Cebu
Monday, March 23, 2020
CEBU

Century Pacific assures food supply

Century Pacific Food, Inc logo.

March 23, 2020

CANNED food maker Century Pacific Food (CNPF) assures the public of adequate supply of its products to meet the rising consumer demand amid the quarantine measures implemented in the country.

“Our factories are continually operating with enough capacity despite the use of a skeletal workforce. Thus, we currently have sufficient stock of products in our warehouses so there is no need to panic or worry that supply might run out,” Ted Po, CNPF president Ted Po said in a statement disclosed to the stock exchange Monday.

“There is enough raw materials and ingredients to sustain production. Our trade partners, distributors and retailers also have enough supply,” Ted Po added.

CNPF is the maker of Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Swift, Birch Tree Fortified Milk, Angel Milk, Fresca, Wow Ulam, Hunt’s and Coco Mama. (CSL)




