Covid-19 deaths in PNP rise to 10

THE number of police officers who have died from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has increased to 10.
Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the latest fatality was a 46-year old male police commissioned officer assigned in Camp Crame.
He died on Wednesday, July 22, five days after he tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 on 17.
As of July 26, the PNP Health Service has recorded 2,008 policemen who tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the total, 716 have recovered.
The PNP said they were also monitoring 725 probable cases and 2,445 suspect cases.
Banac said most of the infected policemen served as frontliners when Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine.
Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Archie Gamboa assured that medical and financial assistance are being provided to policemen who tested positive for the virus.
“Ang guidance ko palagi is let's take care of their hospital bills, kung ano ang mga kailangan na medicine bigyan natin and of course yung sort of prevention,” Gamboa said in a press conference in Camp Crame.
“As a matter of fact dito sa NHQ nag adopt kami ng 14 days kumbaga home quarantine and 14 days na duty yun yung ginagawa namin dito sa PNP and of course assuring them na mainfect man kayo the PNP will take care of it,” he added.
Gamboa said they are set to open the second Covid-19 testing laboratory at Camp Crame in Quezon City which can conduct 300 to 450 tests per day.
“So hopefully kung matuloy yung 2nd RT-PCR it would increase our capacity to test from 300 to 450 at kapag na automate ‘yung 2nd PCR baka kaya namin ng 600 per day. That's good enough to address the needs of the PNP personnel and their dependents,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said they hope to open by the end of August the testing laboratory in Central Visayas. Another laboratory will also open in Davao. (SunStar Philippines)
