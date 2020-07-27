Duterte hits Drilon, others ‘taking advantage’ of Covid-19 crisis

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 27, 2020, hit Senator Franklin Drilon and others who are “taking advantage” of a government preoccupied with battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.
He lambasted the dealers and purveyors of illegal drugs, the corrupt influence peddlers, profiteers, overpricrers and corrupt felons, among others.
He said these people won’t be laughing for long because they cannot outrun the long arms of the law.
Duterte criticized Drilon over the latter’s comments in relation to the rejection of the bills seeking to grant ABS-CBN Corporation a new franchise.
“My countrymen, it is sad that while government focuses its attention and resources to battle the coronavirus there are those who take advantage of the preoccupied government. One of them is Senator Frank Drilon,” Duterte said in his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).
In an interview, he arrogantly mentioned among others that oligarchs need not be rich. Then he linked the anti-dynasty system with oligarchy which the topic was my daughter and son,” he said.
Drilon made the comment after the House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises voted 70-11 to deny the franchise application.
“Obviously, he (Drilon) was defending the Lopezes that they are not oligarchs,” Duterte said.
He said the media is a powerful tool in the hands of oligarchs, including the Lopezes.
“I am a casualty of the Lopezes during the 2016 elections,” Duterte said.
Earlier, Drilon said the ABS-CBN franchise was denied after the company “stepped on some powerful political toes.” (SunStar Philippines)
SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessarily reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!