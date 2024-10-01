10 barangays to get solar panels

The City Government of Bacolod will now implement the solar project in some barangays in the city to reduce their electric bills, Engineer Loben Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer's Office, said on Monday, September 30.

Ceballos said yesterday they had already conducted a bidding for the implementation of the solar project this year for the 10 barangays.

These barangays include Barangays 16, Handumanan, Singcang-Airport, Tangub, Pahanocoy, Sum-ag, Punta Taytay, Felisa, Estefania, and Cabug.

Ceballos said they will install solar panels in their barangay halls including the gymnasiums.

He said currently, they have an ongoing installation of solar panels at the Bacolod City Government Center and Barangay Alijis.

He added its fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan of the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

Ceballos noted that aside from the 11 barangays, they will identify more barangays to have solar panels.

" It's our purpose the reduce the electric bills," Ceballos said.

In June 2024, the City Government installed a solar power system at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the installation of 400 kilowatt solar panels at the BCGC will be completed soon and it will reduce the city's electric bill.

He said the city allotted a total of P100 million for the implementation of the project. /MAP.