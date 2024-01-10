10 beauties vie for Dinagsa Queen 2024 title

Ten beautiful ladies vie for Miss Dinagsa Queen 2024 in the City of Whales, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

This is the annual festival of the city in honor of their patron Señor Santo Niño.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante said this year is a grand celebration because this is the golden anniversary of the city when in 1967, a number of whales were washed ashore on the beaches of Cadiz.

The ten candidates had their photo shoots using the background of a huge whale to highlight the significant event in the city regarding the whales that were washed offshore.

With such incident, since then, the preservation the health and cleanliness of our marine ecosystem has been a priority of the city and is the reason why whale sharks consequently visit the coasts of Cadiz City which is also why it is dubbed as the "City of Whales".

This year, 10 beauties have been washed ashore and they are ready to make waves as they fight for the golden crown.

As we celebrate 50 golden years, it is now time to meet our candidates for Dinagsa Queen 2024!

Join your favorite candidate on her journey to the crown. Jan. 23, 2024 - Festival Costume and Talent Competition, 7 p.m. at the Cadiz City Arena. On Jan. 26, the new DInagsa Queen will be crowned in the Coronation Night, 7 p.m. at the Cadiz City Arena.

DISCLAIMER: No animals were harmed in the production of these photos.*