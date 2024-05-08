10 brgys to join Chicken Inasal Festival street dance competition

A total of 10 barangays in Bacolod City will join the Chicken Inasal Festival street dance competition from May 24 to 26, Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said Wednesday, May 8.

Flor said this year’s festival, with the theme “ Inasal Goes Global,” will be held in Megaworld Upper East, SM City Mall, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

“It’s the target of the city that the Chicken Inasal Festival will be known around the world,” she said.

She added that Bacolod City is already known for its chicken inasal and the festival is a big help in tourism engagement.

Flor stressed that the highlight of the event is the street dance that will be performed by the 10 barangays that have expressed interest in the chicken dance contest, including those who joined the MassKara Festival.

Flor said they also provided a subsidy to the participating barangays.

“This year, we will do away with the longest chicken grill, but we will also hold a ceremonial chicken grilling,” she said.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, earlier said that instead of the longest chicken grill, they would hold a barangay dance competition for the Chicken Inasal Festival.

Villarosa said they will also tap a private organization to handle the festival activities.

The first Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival was celebrated in 2018 with the participation of various chicken vendors in the city.*