10 companies to join bulk water supply bidding on June 27

Ten companies will be joining the bidding for the bulk water supply project of the Provincial government on June 27, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas said Tuesday.

Nellas said the bidding would be held based on a solicited proposal based on a high-level study and that the best proposals have been presented for the benefit of the consumers.

Nellas also revealed that so far the province has not officially received any objection to the project and that he has no knowledge about the reported opposition of Silay City officials to the project.

Silay City Council is reported not to issue the Resolution of No Objection (RONO) to the project.

Nellas said the project will proceed especially through the bidding.

Meanwhile, a water summit is set to be held by the province today to be led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Nellas said.

He said that this is the third of a series of water summits held for the water security of the project.

Non-government organizations will also attend the summit and other stakeholders, Nellas added. (TDE)