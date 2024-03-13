10 funeral parlors accredited for burial assistance in Bacolod

The City Government of Bacolod has accredited 10 funeral parlors to accommodate the Bacolodnons who will avail the burial assistance.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said they will implement a new system in releasing the burial assistance.

He said they have accredited 10 funeral parlors that have an agreement with the city government.

“This now makes it easier and faster for people to avail the city’s services,” he added.

Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head Alma Gustilo said they already accredited the Abe Funeral Homes, Gegato, and Lourdes, among others.

“If the member of the family died in a hospital and a holder of Bacolod Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP), the family will only coordinate with the liaison assigned in the hospital so they can avail the burial assistance,” she said.

She added that it’s a P10,000 package which includes the embalming and coffin.

Gustilo noted that if the recipient is not a BacCHP holder, the family will coordinate with the barangay so they can process to avail of the burial assistance.

“If they have a burial plan, they can avail the P7,000 cash assistance instead of the funeral services,” Gustilo said.

She said in 2023, a total of 2,191 Bacolodnons availed the burial assistance from the city government.*