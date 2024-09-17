10 houses in Taculing-Alijis Bridge to be demolished

At least 10 houses located at the Taculing-Alijis Bridge in Purok Pagla-um, Barangay Taculing are scheduled to be demolished, Barangay Taculing Captain Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen, said on Monday, September 16.

Gonzales-Pallen said they will hold a dialogue with the affected families in the area this week.

She said the family of the five-year-old boy who was swept away by floods on September 13, was also living under the bridge.

“We will check if they are registered beneficiaries of the housing program so that they can transfer,” she added.

Gonzales-Pallen noted that in case they are on the list of housing beneficiaries, they will give them an ultimatum to transfer to the relocation site.

“They have been removed several times already during typhoons, but they chose to return to the area,” she said.

Aside from families in Purok Pagla-um, she added that they are also monitoring other families who are living in the danger zone to determine if they are qualified to avail of the housing program.

Moreover, Gonzales-Pallen said they are now processing the burial assistance for the family of James Arnaiz, who was drowned in the river.

Rescuers retrieved the body of Arnaiz in Magsungay River in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Saturday morning, September 14, after he was reported missing in a drowning incident in Barangay Taculing on Friday afternoon, September 13.

The boy’s mother and his seven-year-old brother were rescued when a strong current pulled them down in a river.

Gonzales-Pallen said they slipped on the riprap of the river, but unfortunately, the victim did not survive.

The City Government also provided cash assistance to the family of the victim. /MAP.