10 WORKERS FIRED | San Carlos mayor imposes action vs 12 employees positive for illegal drugs

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo imposed immediate action against employees who tested positive for illegal drug use.

Of the 12 employees, 10 were job order workers and two were regular employees, he said.

They were among the 98 employees of the San Carlos City government who were subjected to a random drug test by the San Carlos City Anti-Drug Abuse Council on Thursday, November 23.

Gustilo said the job order employees were informed that they were terminated immediately, while the two regular employees who tested positive will be subjected to a confirmatory test.

If they test positive again, it will be up to the Civil Service Commission to order their termination or rehabilitation, he said.

Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr., City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said he constantly reminded the employees under his supervision of their liability if they were involved in illegal drug use.

In July of this year, 40 employees from the City Engineering Department tested positive for illegal drugs.

Gustilo said his administration conducts annual drug test on its employees.*