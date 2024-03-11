100 Kabankalan fathers get livelihood aid

The Kabankalan City government recently turned over livelihood assistance to 100 fathers from four barangays under the Empowerment and Reaffirmation of Paternal Abilities Organization (ERPAT) program.

The ERPAT recipients are from Brgys. Daan Banwa (green shell culture), Barangay 3 (motor parts), Barangay 4 (buy and sell swine), and Barangay 8 (selling construction materials, particularly sand and gravel).

The fathers received P3,000 each in livelihood assistance last on Friday March 1 at the city hall lobby.

Representing Mayor Benjie Miranda was executive assistant Sudjie Miranda.

The event was organized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office led by Cyril Ramos, the CSWD officer.

The ERPAT program aims to strengthen and empower men to become better husbands and fathers who can responsibly provide for their families. Also attending were Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco and Councilor Joann Cagape. (PR)