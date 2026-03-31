100 MSMEs to benefit digital upskilling training

AT LEAST 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Bacolod City are set to benefit from a digital upskilling training program launched through a partnership with Shopee Philippines.

Shopee is bringing its Tatak Pinoy MSME Roadshow to more provinces in Visayas and Mindanao, reinforcing its commitment to helping Filipino entrepreneurs tap into e-commerce.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, along with city officials, welcomed Shopee Philippines “Tatak Pinoy Roadshow” in the city as he expressed gratitude in behalf of 100 MSMEs that will benefit under the Digital Upskilling Training program.

“We thank Shopee and its team for this initiative, which will give Bacolod MSMEs more opportunities to showcase their products and boost their sales,” Gasataya said during the ceremonial handshake at the Bacolod City Government Center, on March 30, 2026.

The Digital Upskilling training will attract around 100 MSMEs, highlighting the growing interest in digital commerce across Bacolod City on March 31.

This will help MSMEs sell their local products on a bigger digital platform.

"Bacolod City has always been a city that champions the spirit of local enterprise, and we are proud to welcome the Tatak Pinoy Roadshow to our community," Gasataya said.

He said this program speaks directly to their commitment to creating an environment where the city's entrepreneurs can thrive, not just locally, but in the digital economy that us reshaping how business is done across the country.

"What excite me most about Tatak Pinoy is that it gives our local sellers a real and practical path forward," he added.

Jack Ng, head of Commercial at Shopee Philippines, shared that by expanding the roadshow across the Visayas and Mindanao, they aim to unlock the untapped potential of regional businesses and equip them with the tools and knowledge needed for online success.

"We also actually help local businesses scale beyond local borders. So we have a program called tatak pinoy International, and through this program, more than 200,000 sellers have been able to sell their products overseas. And this is about 22 million products have been sold outside Filipino borders since we started the program," Ng said.

He added that Shopee offers support at every stage of their journey, from setting up online stores to marketing, fulfillment, logistics, and beyond.

The team will also check the documents of the participating MSMEs on March 31, 2026 to assess their readiness for onboarding to the platform.

"Across the Philippines, we are.seeing more entrepreneurs recognize the potential of e-commerxs to grow their businesses," Ng said.

This initiative, launched in August 2025, provides digital upskilling opportunities for MSMEs, reinforcing Shopee’s commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs in the e-commerce space.

Last year, Shopee trained over 700 MSME sellers across 10 cities nationwide.

The Tatak Pinoy Roadshow has consistently drawn strong participation from entrepreneurs eager to grow their businesses online. (MAP)