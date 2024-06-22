1,008 Bacolodnons get financial aid

At least 1,008 residents in Bacolod received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the office of Congressman Greg Gasataya on Friday, June 21.The cash assistance was under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program DSWD.

The beneficiaries were granted medical and burial assistance during the distribution at the Barangay Mansilingan gymnasium with the assistance of its village Chief France Tionko.

Gasataya said it's one of his priorities to help those who are in need. " I also come from a low-income family, and I know how it feels to have nothing," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nikki Cares Foundation and Bingo Plus Foundation also delivered a total of 1,000 relief goods to the victims of the recent eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Occidental on Thursday, June 20.

The food items and hygiene kits were turned over by Nikki Cares Foundation, Dominique Lopez-Benitez, Bingo Plus Foundation, Inc. Executive Director Angela Camins-Wieneke, and VisMin Regional Manager Don Adviento to La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhummyla Nicor-Manguilimotan./MAP