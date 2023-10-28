1,043 security forces to secure Bacolod polls

A total of 1,043 security personnel were deployed in various areas of Bacolod City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023.

The send-off ceremony was led by Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director Police Colonel Noel Aliño at the BCPO headquarters in Barangay Singcang-Airport Friday, October 27, along with officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and police station chiefs.

Aliño said policemen will be deployed to various polling precincts to ensure the safety of the public.

“This election, we are targeting a zero crime, honest and safe BSKE elections in the city,” he said.

He added that Bacolod police office personnel will also be deployed to augment the police stations.

Aliño noted that 380 BCPO policemen were also deployed to the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas Friday as augmentation personnel to the Panay Island.

“It’s a maximum deployment and we will use all their available resources to maintain the peace and order during the elections,” Aliño said.

He said policemen should be 30 meters away from the polling precincts to monitor the area including the possible vote buying and they should be neutral.

He also said that they are coordinating with Comelec especially, for the security of the canvassing area as well as for the transportation of election materials to various polling precincts.

Aliño disclosed that no area in Bacolod City has been identified as prone to election-related violence for the BSKE.

He also urged his personnel to cast their votes if they had time to go to their polling precincts.

Moreover, BCPO will also implement a citywide liquor ban starting at midnight on October 29.

Aliño said the liquor ban will be implemented a day before the BSKE elections on October 30.*