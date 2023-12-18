10th Kalamayan Festival launches cookfest, art exhibit in Victorias City

Victorias City and Victorias Milling Company celebrated the 10th Kalamayan Festival which kicked off on December 15-17, 2023.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez led the opening of the inter-barangay cook fest held at Victorias City public plaza with thirteen groups competing for the said competition.

Benitez opened the competition with the presence of Victorias Milling Company President Linley Retirado, Anne Tiongco, VMC Corporate Communications Chair and Executive Director for VMC Foundation and Chefs Don Colmenares, Richard Ynayan and Jairus John Cambelisa.

The challenge is for the groups to prepare Gourmet Filipino aIa carte dishes with the use of products from Victorias Food Corporation such as VMC sugar, VMC hot sardines, hot bangus, Victorias Meat Products such as cooked ham, smoked bacon, pork chorizo and tocino.

The contest was open to all culinary enthusiasts of every barangay from Victorias City. Each participating team had up to three members.

ART EXHIBIT

Furthermore, Benitez also led the opening of the VMC Art Exhibit at the 2nd Floor Lobby, Victorias City Hall.

The art contest was participated by young artists anchoring on a theme: "What can you do to your community?"

All these events were part of the 10th Kalamayan Festival in collaboration with Victorias Milling Company.*

