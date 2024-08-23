11 year old girl dies of dengue

An 11-year-old girl from Barangay 16, Bacolod City died of suspected dengue on August 9, 2024, Dr. Grace Tan, City Health Office (CHO)-Environmental Sanitation Division head, said on Thursday, August 22.

Tan said the girl suffered a fever on August 4 and was admitted to a hospital on August 7.

She said the girl was the third fatality from January to August 10, 2024, or morbidity week 32.

CHO records showed that dengue cases in Bacolod City increased by 73.5 percent from January to August 10, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Tan said the city had 602 dengue cases with three fatalities from January 1 to August 10, 2024.

For the same period last year, there were only 347 cases with three deaths.

Of the 602 cases, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 77 followed by Barangay Bata with 62; Barangay Villamonte with 43 cashes; Barangays Estefania and Mansilingan with 37 cases each; Barangay Cabug and Granada with 33 cases each; Barangay Alijis, 28; Barangay Mandalagan, 27; Barangay Banago and Sum-ag with 25 cases each; Barangay Tangub, 23; and Barangay Singcang-Airport with 21 cases.

Tan said the public should follow the “4S” strategy which stands for search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, secure self-protection measures, seek early consultation, and support fogging or spraying.

“We should keep the environment clean to prevent mosquitos from breeding,” she said.

She added dengue still affects people of different ages, and genders through a bite of female-infected mosquitoes./MAP