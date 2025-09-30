111 wanted persons arrested in Negros Island in 1-week operation

A TOTAL of 111 wanted persons were arrested across Negros Island Region (NIR) during a one-week Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-NIR.

PRO-NIR records showed that from September 22 to 28, 2025, a total of 111 operations were conducted across the region that led to the arrest of 111 individuals with pending arrest warrants, including 23 most wanted person and 88 others charged with various offenses.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said all suspects were arrested during various anti-criminality operations carried out by PRO-NIR units, including the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO), Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

On the same period, the PRO-NIR also intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign with 50 operations across the region, leading to the arrest of 64 drug personalities and the seizure of approximately 652.436 grams of shabu, with estimated market value of P4,309,754.80.

All suspects have been charged with violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As part of its campaign against illegal firearms, through 32 focused operations, Malong said PRO-NIR arrested three individuals, and recovered five loose firearms.

She said police also facilitated the voluntary surrender of 27 additional loose firearms, reflecting the effectiveness of both law enforcement efforts and community cooperation.

In its intensified campaign against illegal gambling, PRO-NIR also conducted 15 operations that led to the arrest of 37 individuals and the seizure of P3,468 in bet money.

“The successful outcome of this weeklong Sacleo reaffirms PRO-NIR’s dedication to conducting synchronized, focused, and sustained law enforcement efforts against criminality and illegal activities,” Malong said.

Through well-planned and coordinated operations, she said that PRO-NIR has effectively targeted various criminal elements, demonstrating its commitment to upholding peace and order across the region. (MAP)