1.1K traditional jeepneys consolidated in Bacolod City

BACOLOD CITY – Some 1,151 traditional public utility jeepneys in this city were consolidated and expected to continue plying various routes after May 15.

Salvador Altura Jr., Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) officer-in-charge Regional Director for Western Visayas, said the number represents about 50 percent of the traditional jeepneys here, considering that 1,150 units have remained unconsolidated.

“These 1,151, on the assumption that these are all operational, will get stickers. And with the additional 600 modernized units, about 1,700 vehicles will ply the routes in Bacolod,” Altura said in a radio interview on Monday.

He said although there are still unconsolidated jeepneys, “their numbers will not affect the sufficiency of public utility vehicles supply” across Western Visayas.

Altura said that during his meeting with Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez here last week, they agreed to require operators to submit a list of plate numbers of the operational traditional jeepneys.

“Once validated that they are included in the consolidation, they will be given stickers,” he added.

In Bacolod, aside from having an LTFRB sticker, a consolidated jeepney will also be issued a QR or quick response code.

“(The sticker) will function as a sign that these units are consolidated and allowed to ply their routes. It will also help enforcers identify those allowed to operate once there are guidelines after May 15,” Altura said.

He said the extension until May 15, after the final consolidation deadline on April 30, was a verbal pronouncement of LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

“The apprehension will be done by the Land Transportation Office since it is an anti-colorum operation,” Altura said.

He said they have to deploy public utility vehicles to 24 routes identified and awarded under the Local Public Transport Route Plan.

Under the Public Transport Modernization Program, formerly called the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, traditional jeepneys have to consolidate into either a cooperative or a corporation, which is the first step of the modernization program to access business financing in acquiring modern units.

Failure to meet the consolidation deadline would result in the revocation of franchises of non-compliant operators, preventing them from operating. (PNA)