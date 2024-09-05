12 ex-NPA rebels in north Negros obtain birth certificates, gov’t IDs

Some 12 former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Escalante City, Negros Occidental, have obtained vital documents and identification (ID) cards issued by the government as part of the process for the restoration of their civil and political rights.

All applicants of the amnesty program were assisted by the Philippine Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion (IB), in coordination with the city government and other concerned agencies, in processing their applications at the Escalante City Hall on Aug. 27 and 28.

First Lt. Dan Carlo Samoza, 79IB civil-military operations officer, said in an interview on Tuesday that the former rebels applied for the issuance of birth certificates and national IDs and will also register as voters.

“Availing government-issued IDs and obtaining birth certificates, among other legal documents, would enable them to live fulfilling lives post-conflict and during rehabilitation,” he added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority and the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided assistance during the two-day delivery of services to the former rebels.

According to the Philippine Army, these efforts by the government promote stability and reduce the likelihood of surrenderers reverting or returning to the armed struggle.

Once the former rebels’ civil rights are restored after being granted amnesty, they will have access to voting and employment opportunities.

As such, it will further fortify the processes to reintegrate former rebels into society and mitigate the social stigma associated with their past, the Philippine Army added.

“They have realized that the best option is to surrender, and it is only the government that can help them start anew,” Samoza said. (PNA)