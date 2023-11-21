12 LGUs named finalists in prov’l search for solid waste mgt compliance

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental has named the top six Local Government Units in both the city and municipal categories which qualified for the 2023 Provincial Search for the Best LGU Compliant with RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 (Year 1).

The finalists for the city category are Escalante, Sipalay, San Carlos, Sagay, Cadiz, and Bago while the finalists for the municipality category are Murcia, E.B. Magalona, Manapla, Candoni, Calatrava, and Pulupandan.

The finalists were named during the 4th Quarter PSWMB-TWG Meeting spearheaded by the Provincial Environment Management Office held in the Municipality of Calatrava last Nov. 16, 2023.

Present at the said meeting were PEMO SWM Team led by Dr. Eriberto Madalag, Sheila Joan Bautista, Ria Dada, and Rodolfo Sapalo Jr., PSWMB-TWG representatives from 21 LGUs, EMB-DENR staff, and Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE) namely Christine Dinglasan, Dina Michelle Callejas of the Provincial Information Office, Minerva Rosario of the Provincial Engineer’s Office and Maricel Lastierre of the Provincial Assessor’s Office, among others.

The Provincial SWM Board-Technical Working Group together with the PEMO headed by Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio, PEMO SWM Team, and EMB-DENR Negros Occidental led by Engr. Victor Thomas Ureta, spearheaded the conduct of the 2023 Provincial Search for the Best LGU Compliant with RA 9003- Year 1.

It is an incentive program of the province, integrated into the annual SWM Monitoring and Evaluation of 31 component LGUs, which started in May to November this year.

The main objective of the Provincial SWM Monitoring and Evaluation is to provide a structured framework for the 31 LGUs of Negros Occidental to manage their solid waste systems effectively and efficiently.

It also aims to encourage active participation from various evaluators who will provide constructive and positive feedback on the SWM practices implemented for each LGUs being evaluated annually, as well as serve as a benchmarking opportunity for sharing and adopting the best SWM practices from each other.

The Provincial SWM Monitoring Team is composed of SWM Focal Persons from five different LGUs, EMB-DENR Staff, and the PEMO SWM Staff.

Calatrava officials and employees, and Calatrava SWM Focal Person Lu Francis Cheryl Gabas welcomed all the participants during the 4th Quarter PSWMB-TWG Meeting and introduced the best SWM practices and innovations of the municipality.

The Provincial SWM Final Deliberation for the LGUs is scheduled on November 23- 24, 2023 at the HOD Conference/ Governor’s Hall, Provincial Capitol.*