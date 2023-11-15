122 runners join 1st Pintaflores all-terrain run

The Team Ewit, a group of local runners, in coordination with the Tourism Office of the local government of San Carlos City, held the 1st Pintaflores All Terrain Run, Nov. 12.



The event consists of three categories: 25 kilometers, 16 kilometers, and 8-kilometer races for males and females, is part of the 31st Pintaflores Festival Celebration, which gathered 122 runners from the province of Ilo-ilo; Province of Cebu; the cities of Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Canlaon & Municipality of La Libertad in Negros Oriental; and cities of Bacolod, Himamaylan, Kabankalan, & Municipalities of Isabela, EB Magalona, and Calatrava.



Erwin Jopson Jr. and Stephane Cadosale were the champions in the 25-kilometer category male and female, followed by Cristian Lopez and Gina Yongco as 1st runners-up and 2nd runners-up Hilary James Tambolero and Charity Rose Orcena.



In the 16-kilometer category, Dante Sorneno and Jona Mosanto were the champions, followed by Rand Catague and Nida Agudo as 1st runners-up, and Vincent Jacildo and April Mae Salajeron as 2nd runners-up, while in the 8-kilometer category, Elgee Lopez and Hernalene Bayot claimed the first spot, Ivan Nocos and Yvonne Mahilum, 1st runners-up, and Jepe Peromingan and Christyl Marie Apolinario, 2nd runners-up.

Winners received monetary prizes, certificates, tumblers, and a plaque.



Central Philippines State University (CPSU) Instructor l and 25-kilometer female champion Stephane Cadosale said proper training and self-discipline were among her preparations to win in the event. She shared the race was challenging compared to a regular race because of the trail.



She also thanked Team Ewit for organizing the event and making their routes safe.

Team Ewit Secretary MJ Fajardo said the event aimed at raising funds to finance the annual charity events of the group; decided to organize a trail run along the rural area of San Carlos suited for the participants to enjoy and be comfortable.



Fajardo also thanked Mayor Renato Gustilo, and other city officials for their support. (PR)