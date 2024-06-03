1245 Students to Earn Degrees at USLS

The University of St. La Salle (USLS) celebrated the achievements of 1,245 students at its 67th Graduation Rites held 3PM at the St. La Salle Coliseum last June 2. Of the 1,245 students expected to graduate, 274 are from the College of Arts and Sciences, 668 from the Yu An Log College of Business and Accountancy, 71 from the College of Education, 189 from the College of Engineering and Technology, and 43 from the Juris Doctor Program of the College of Law.

The USLS Graduating Class of 2024, who began their freshman year amid the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, will be honored for their perseverance and academic excellence. Out of the total graduates, 308 students will receive Latin honors. This year’s honorees include 84 students graduating summa cum laude, 66 magna cum laude, and 158 cum laude.

The commencement address will be delivered by Kurt Soberano, a distinguished filmmaker and alumnus of the BA Communications program at USLS. Soberano, renowned for his Negrense film “Under the Piaya Moon” is expected to inspire and motivate the graduates as they embark on their post-collegiate endeavors.

Meanwhile, Briane Delo from the Biology program, who achieved the highest grade point average among the graduates, will take the stage to deliver a speech on behalf of the Class of 2024. The College of Law will have June Steve Barredo, class valedictorian, deliver a speech on behalf of his batchmates. The College of Nursing will have separate Graduation Rites scheduled for July 21, 2024.