129 hired-on-the-spot on Labor Day job fair

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) held a job fair at SM City Bacolod on the commemoration of the 122nd Labor Day in the Philippines on May 1.

There were 2,782 jobseekers registered to find their match among the 9,770 jobs available at the Labor Day Job Fair.

This event is part of the DOLE's commemoration of the 122nd Labor Day in the Philippines, with simultaneous job fairs happening at key locations nationwide.

The vacancies are offered by 65 companies with local and overseas jobs available.

DOLE reports 129 HOTS or applicants hired-on-the-spot. With the Labor Day job fairs in every province and over 200,000 jobs available, President Bongbong Marcos assures that workers welfare a top priority.

"Under the banner of a Bagong Plipinas, we will usher in an era of greater prosperity where opportunities abound, creating a society where every worker is cherished, respected, and empowered to thrive," the President said in his Labor Day 2024 message.| May Castro SM City Bacolod