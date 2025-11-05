13 dead, 31 missing in Negros Occidental due to 'Tino'

A TOTAL of 13 people were reported dead, while 31 others remain missing in Negros Occidental following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the figures were based on reports submitted by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Of the fatalities, four were from La Castellana, two from Murcia, one from La Carlota City, three from San Carlos City, and three from Bago City.

“We are hoping that there will be no additional deaths and that all 31 missing persons will be found safe,” Lacson said.

He noted that some of the victims drowned, while others were struck by falling trees.

For the missing persons, seven were from Bago City, six from La Carlota City, and 18 from La Castellana. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Lacson said the provincial government is also gathering data on infrastructure and agricultural damage caused by the typhoon.

He added that he will coordinate with the Provincial Legal Office to determine whether a state of calamity should be declared in the province.

The governor said local government units have their own funds to provide support and assistance to affected residents.

Lacson announced that work in government offices will resume on Thursday, November 6. (MAP)