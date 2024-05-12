1,314 indigent Victorias senior citizens receive first semester stipend

A total of 1,314 indigent senior citizens in Victorias City received their first semester stipend during the Regional Social Pension Payout held at the Victorias City Coliseum, May 9.

The distribution, facilitated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office, was graced by Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, together with Councilors Derek Palanca, Dino Acuña, and Audie Malaga.

They were joined by City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Reunir, RSW, Joan Briones representing Councilor Joji Larraga, and Program Development Officer Jezza Mae Alinsonorin.

Moreover, DSWD Region VI Special Disbursing Officer Kristine Mangalus, together with Social Welfare Assistants (SWAs), OSCA Head Erlinda Sarito, FSCAP Federation President Gilda Alojamiento, and the Barangay FSCAP Presidents were also present.

As the beneficiaries received their stipends, Mayor Benitez emphasized the city's commitment to supporting its elderly population and ensuring their well-being.

He reiterated the importance of such initiatives in promoting inclusivity and social welfare within the community.

This highlighted the City’s efforts towards its senior citizens, demonstrating a collaborative effort between government agencies, local officials, and community leaders to address the needs of the vulnerable sectors of society. (PR)