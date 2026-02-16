134 wanted persons arrested in Negros Island in 10 days

A TOTAL of 134 wanted persons were arrested across the Negros Island Region (NIR) during a 10-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-NIR.

PRO-NIR records revealed that from February 4 to 14, 2026, a total of 134 operations were conducted across the region, leading to the arrest of 134 individuals with pending arrest warrants, including 37 most wanted persons and 97 others charged with various offenses.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said all suspects were arrested during various anti-criminality operations carried out by PRO-NIR units, including the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

During the same period, PRO-NIR also intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign with 78 operations across the region, leading to the arrest of 83 drug personalities and the seizure of approximately 625.9 grams of shabu, with an estimated market value of P4,249,320.

All suspects have been charged with violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As part of its campaign against illegal firearms, through 88 focused operations, Malong said PRO-NIR arrested 20 individuals, confiscated a total of 20 loose firearms, recovered five explosives, and secured the voluntary surrender of 64 unlicensed firearms.

In its intensified campaign against illegal gambling, PRO-NIR also conducted 39 operations that led to the arrest of 104 individuals and the seizure of P18,097 in bet money.

Malong said the successful implementation of Sacleo highlights PRO-NIR’s relentless, unyielding, and strong commitment to protecting the people of the Negros Island Region.

Through sustained, intelligence-driven, and coordinated operations, she said the office continues to dismantle criminal activities and hold offenders accountable.

“PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission and resolute in its vow to intensify operations against all forms of criminality,” she added.

With strengthened partnerships and community support, Malong said PRO-NIR will continue to press forward—firm, focused, and fearless—in its pursuit of lasting peace and order across the Negros Island Region. (MAP)