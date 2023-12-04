14 schools in Himamaylan get subsidy

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson distributed a total of P350,000 in subsidy to 14 teams from local public and private schools in Himamaylan City as part of the recent 1st MRT Cheer Camp.

Each cheer dance team received a P25,000 grant as they prepared for the Cheering Competition scheduled on December 20.

The 1st MRT Cheer Camp, conducted in partnership with Councilor Janet Villafranca, was held at the West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus gymnasium on November 25-26

The Gaynon Cheer Dance Squad coached the cheerleading teams on basic lifts, dance elements, and overall showmanship.

Tongson thanked the school heads, coordinators, and students who welcomed the invitation to learn about the exciting sport.

“To nurture more local talents, we continue to innovate and introduce new programs that will spark interest among our Himamaylanon youth,” Tongson said.

“I hope upon watching the performances of our team, more schools, students and youth will join the next MRT Cheer Camp,” the mayor said.

The participating teams were from the Raymundo T. Tongson National High School-Talaban, Don Florencio Villafranca NHS-Cabadiangan, Aguisan NHS, San Antonio NHS, Libacao NHS, Mahalang NHS, San Ramon Catholic School-Suay, Himamaylan NHS, Paloypoy Integrated School, Nuestra Senora Delas Nieves, Carabalan NHS, RTTNHS-Suay Extension, Mambagaton Farm School, and Stella Maris Academy.*