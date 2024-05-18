140 Victorias micro-establishments avail of DOLE technical, advisory services

A total of 140 micro-establishment owners and representatives in Victorias City attended the onsite Technical and Advisory Services of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center, May 14.

DOLE collaborated with the Public Employment Services Office (PESO)–Victorias City headed by PESO Manager Faith Bacucang for the activity, ensuring enhanced compliance with labor and occupational safety standards.

Under the guidance of the designated inspectors led by Chief LEO/DOLE-NOFO Provincial Head Carmela Abellar, the sessions empowered the different local enterprises participating in the said event.

Key topics include the Order 238-2023 Rules on the Administration and Enforcement of Labor Standards, General Labor Standards, and Occupational Safety and Health Standards, which were discussed by Gretchen Pasiolan and Engr. Bladimir Pantillo of DOLE.

In addition, Labor Inspector Lyka Lagrana provided attendees with a valuable Technical Advisory Visit Checklist, equipping them with practical tools for ongoing self-assessment and improvement.

During the activity, Councilor Audie Malaga shared a message on the collective commitment towards fostering a culture of compliance and prosperity within the micro-enterprise sector.

Through collaborative efforts spearheaded by PESO and supported by DOLE, this initiative not only imparts crucial knowledge but also cultivates a supportive ecosystem where micro-establishments can thrive while prioritizing the well-being of their workforce. (PR)