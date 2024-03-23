145 couple tie the knot in 26th Kadalag-an festival mass wedding

Victorias City witnessed the union of 145 Victoriahanon couples in the 26th Kadalag-an Festival Mass Wedding at the Victorias City Coliseum, March 21.

Love filled the air as the mass wedding couples performed their marriage vows in front of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, the solemnizing officer of the ceremony.

“Love does not change over time, it continues even after the world has ended,” Mayor Javi said as he began officiating the wedding ceremony.

To add to the festive spirit in the celebration, Mayor Javi raffled off various prizes for all couples.

One lucky couple won an overnight stay at Lakawon Island Resorts along with pocket money which is the grand prize of the wedding.

Additionally, three couples won an overnight stay at the Victorias City Hotel and another three at Gawahon Eco-park.

The oldest couple, Ramily Patriarca, 51, and Evelyn Rebucan, 52, were recognized and awarded two sacks of rice and a brand-new rice cooker.

Edmer Itona and Angelica Orayin, both 21 years old and the youngest couple were also recognized awarded with two cellphones.

Moreover, Eugene Alba Quiatchon and Lisa Rebada, the couple with the most children and who have cohabited for the longest period (24 years) also received gifts.

Slicing of cake, releasing of the dove, and tossing of the wedding bouquet and garter were some of the special segments witnessed by the participating couples and attendees in the venue. These were performed by the winners of the aforementioned special awards.

Actress Sue Ramirez graced the event and serenaded the couples with a love song.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and the city councilors were the principal sponsors for the occasion, underscoring the city's commitment to fostering love and unity within the community.

Meanwhile, SK Federation President Councilor Trisha Majan served as the candle bearer.

The 26th Kadalag-an Festival Mass Wedding was spearheaded by the Office of the City Civil Registrar led by Julie Ann Roa. (PR)