15 beauties vie for the Diwata sang Kali

Fifteen beauties were vying for the title as the Diwata sang Kali of Don Salvador Benedicto, the summer capital of the Province of Negros Occidental.

In the majestic forests of Don Salvador Benedicto, they have searched beyond the vines for the next Diwata to begin a new reign.

This year, 15 beauties arise and heeded the call to become the next guardian of Don Salvador Benedicto’s mountains.

The candidates are Jonamae of Barangay Pinoyawan; Jeremae of the Liga ng mga Barangay; Legie Mae of Barangay Bunga; Melojean of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation; Cherie Ann of Sangguniang Bayan; Carmela of Barangay Bagong Silang; Fhern Anne of Sofronio Carmona Memorial National High School; Jamica of Barangay Pandanon; Mylene of Vista Villa; Azriel of Barangay Kumaliskis; Joana of Vice Mayor’s Office; Gwen of Barangay Bago; Princess of Barangay Igmaya-an; Princes Grace of Coco’s Ridge Tavern Winery and Cafe and Anarose of Benejiwan Integrated Social Forestry Farmers Association.

Their coronation night is set at the DSB Municipal Gymnasium February 8, 2023.

They already held their Festival Costume presentation last February 4, 2023, and Festival Costume and Talent Competition.

Mayor Marxlen Laurence Dela Cruz is inviting those who want to watch the competition to come to their town and see how these beautiful ladies compete in various categories of competition.

Moreover, the Municipal Gymnasium Concept and Direction: Rodney Mitz Official Photo Team: EP Studios / Elbert Amar Pasoy Wardrobe and Styling: Chino Ledesma Christopherson Set Design: Red Arrow Overall Production: Team Acids Production.*