15 Miss Bacolod MassKara candidates parade festival costumes

The 15 candidates of this year's Miss Bacolod MassKara elegantly paraded their festival costumes inspired by the legacy projects and programs under Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez's administration held at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central on October 12.

The themes included initiatives such as the Bacolod Museum; Bacolod Tree and Eco-park; Digitalization; the BCGC and Bacolod Public Plaza Fountain Project; Isugid kay Mayor; MassKara Coliseum; BacCHP, Bacolod Command Center; Old Bacolod City Hall and Legislative Building Project; Yuhum Housing Project; Bacolod City Health Complex; E-Jeep; Manokan Country Development Project; Skate Park and Multi-Purpose Building Project and the Bacolod Integrated Recycling and Technology Hub.

The candidates who paraded their Festival Costumes were Ella Gozon; Quennie Kuan; Sophia Kaye Zaragoza; Angelica Gwen Tenero; Princess Ella Olmilla; Jhudiel Micha Maris Lianda; Cindy Valencia; Bea Tricia De La Peña; Mary Heloise Ginson; Gesille Mae Sullivan; Gwyn Maricon Lopez; Jasmine Mahilum; Ed Marie Aguilar; Cailah Jhane Delarma and Akeisha Nicole Nuarin.

Mayor Albee Benitez, Councilor Jason Villarosa and Councilor Celia Flor graced the Festival Costume competition with the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF) Officials led by MassKara Festival chairman Jojie Dingcong; President and Festival Director for Finance, Admin, Concerts, Events, and Fair, Katherine Matiling; Secretary and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events Kuster Y. Cadagat; Jericho Redil, Treasurer, and Festival Director for Good Governance, Finance, Procurement, and Admin, BYF Board of Director Rodney Ascalon and Chairman of Miss Bacolod MassKara Carlos Durana.

Furthermore, the candidates will also compete for the Corporate Awards set on October 13 at SM City Bacolod.

The coronation Night will be held on October 19 at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum.