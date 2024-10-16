150-meter mural brings up Bacolod’s enduring spirit

To mark the 45th year of the MassKara Festival, organizers unveiled Sunday afternoon a 150-meter mural painted by a community of local artists, telling the story of the enduring spirit of Bacolod City and its people.

The “Bacolod WallStory” spans the perimeter of the mansion owned by the family of former Senator Pedro Conlu Hernaez along Mabini Street in the heart of the city.

Renowned Negrense artist Charlie Co, who conceptualized the project, said the painting “not just adds color to a wall, but tells a meaningful story of the dreams and aspirations through art”.

“We hope to create a mural that the Bacolod community will feel proud of and protect for years to come,” Co said in a statement.

Created by about 50 artists, the wall painting shows the birth of the MassKara Festival to buoy up the spirits of Bacolodnons after the series of tragedies - from the sugar industry crisis to the sinking of Negros Navigation's M/V Don Juan in the early 1980s.

Also highlighted are the faces of the sacada (migrant sugar workers) of acclaimed Negrense visual artist Nunelucio Alvarado, the role of local artists in the creation of the famous smiling masks of the festival, and what the future looks like for Bacolod.

Joan Nagrampa, project and executions director of Orange Project art gallery, said the community art project is inspired by the diverse history and culture of the province.

“The mural gives emphasis on sugar workers and the resilient spirit of Bacolodnons,” she added.

Councilor Em Ang, chair of the City Council’s committee on history, culture and arts, said the artists “came together to create a mural inspired by Bacolod City’s vibrant culture and history”.

Joann Viriña, corporate communications manager of sponsor Davies Paints, said the frequently vandalized perimeter wall of the historic Hernaez Mansion had been transformed into “a stunning canvas that showcases the enduring spirit of Bacolod”.

“The property owner wanted to transform it into a work of art. We created a customized color palette for Bacolod, coloring it in the hues of the city,” she said in a statement. (PNA)