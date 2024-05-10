1,625 Himamaylan scholars get payout close to home

Some 1,625 senior high school and college scholars continue to receive financial assistance from the Himamaylan City Government.

The scholars benefiting from the payout are the Grades 11 and 12 beneficiaries of Himamaylan City Scholarship Program (HCSP), College Scholarship Aid Program (CSAP), and Scholarship for Private Tertiary Education (SPriTE).

The latest distribution held last April 29 is the second tranche of the payout which was held in every barangay in Himamaylan. The Office of the City Mayor leads the implementation of the scholarship program by the city government.

“By conducting the release of the financial assistance in their respective barangays, we hope to help scholars access the payout without needing to travel and pay for the fare to the city hall or a designated venue in the Poblacion area,” Mayor Raymund Tongson said.

Meanwhile, Tongson sends his advance congratulations to the scholars of Himamaylan City.

“You have all worked hard to get that diploma. I hope that you use this privilege afforded to you by our LGU and taxes of Himamaylanons to contribute”positively to our beloved city and country,” he said.

The city government, through its local Public Employment Services Office, is also prepared to inform graduates and jobseekers of job opportunities, added Tongson.