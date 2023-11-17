16th Negros Island Organic Farmers Festival and 1st Terra Madre Visayas

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan led the holding of the 16th Organic Farmers Festival and 1st Terra Madre Visayas with the theme “Regeneration for Future Generations.”

The governor was joined by the Slow Food International Director General Paolo Di Croce, Victorias Mayor Javi Benitez, NOAP Director Bernadette San Juan, ALGOA President Mayor Rommel Arnado of the Municipality of Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, DOT Asst. Secretary Christopher Morales, IFOAM Exec. Director Jennifer Chang, and Counselor for Slow Food Intl Asia Ramon Uy Jr. at the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the opening of the 16th Negros Island Organic Farmers Festival held recently.

Various organic products and fresh organic produce are sold at the exhibit area of the ongoing 16th Negros Island Organic Farmers Festival particlarly at the North Capitol Road.

There are several booths set up for the display of the various organic products produced by the Negrense farmers.

Governor Lacson said, “The present world is currently pressed with a multitude of challenges. These include climate change and the destruction of our natural habitat, gross inequality and poverty, as well as issues related to food and water security, among others.

He added, “Only yesterday, I opened a dialogue on water security with USAID and other stakeholders. To counteract the adverse impacts of diminishing natural resources, the Provincial Government initiated the Organic Farming program even preceding the enactment of Republic Act 10068 in 2010.”

As stated in Section 2 of the Organic Agricultural Act of the Philippines, the promotion of the practice of organic agriculture will cumulatively condition and enrich the fertility of the soil, increase farm productivity, reduce pollution and environmental destruction, prevent the depletion of natural resources, further protect the health of farmers, consumers, and the general public, and save on imported farm inputs, he said.

Because of such practices, the province earned several national awards over the years, --The Top Performing Organic Agriculture Province and Outstanding Focal Person among others.

“As we celebrate our 16th Organic Farmer’s Festival and the 1st Terra Madre Visayas, with the theme “Regeneration for Future Generations,” our event embodies the ideal of a holistic and sustainable approach to agricultural practices. At its core, it goes beyond mere cultivation and represents a commitment to rejuvenating the environment and ensuring the well-being of both present and future generations,” he said.

And in advancing organic farming, we must also address questions in the minds of some: How will organic farming affect food production? How will it impact the profitability of our farmers' businesses? These questions underscore the role of the government and stakeholders in providing adequate support and opportunities to our farmers. We need to empower and enable our farmers, making it our primary goal to enhance the market potential of our organic products.

Furthermore, as this year’s celebration encompasses multifaceted programs aimed at enhancing our knowledge, awareness, and commitment to sustainable agriculture and its methods, our dedication is crucial not just for the economic development of our island, but most of all, for the well-being of our communities, the mitigation of environmental destruction, and the protection of the health of farmers, consumers, and the general public.

To all our partners, I-FOAM Asia, Province of Negros Oriental, the Slow Food Community, NISARD, Government agencies, LGU’s, NGO’s, PO’s, organic practitioners and producers, thank you for your valuable support.

“Kun mag-uswag ang lokal na organiko nga produkto, maga-uswag man ang kabuhi sang mga manguguma upod sa tagsa nila ka pamilya,” Lacson said.*