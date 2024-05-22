17 biz firms closed down for operating without permits

A total of 17 business establishments in Bacolod City were closed by the city government from May 1-15, 2024, for operating without a business permit.

The closure order was implemented by the City Legal Office (CLO)-Enforcement Team.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Tuesday, May 21, that the 17 business establishments were given second notices before the implementation of the closure order.

He said the closure order was implemented for violation of Section 65, Article 20 of City Ordinance No. 565, Series of 2011, or the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City, as per the recommendation of the Permits and License Division Office.

He said that the business establishment owners were already given notices to process their permits, but they failed to do so.

Ting noted that the business establishment owners should process their permit so they can continue their operation.

Once they have secured their business permit, Ting said that the owner can coordinate with their office so they can remove the tarpaulin or notice of closure.

He said the Permits and License Division Office also intensified their inspection in various areas of the city to address the proliferation of fake business permits.

Ting disclosed that as of April, the Permits and License Division Office registered at least 17,000 business establishments in Bacolod.*