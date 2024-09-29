17 LGUs join IPs games in Bago City

A total of 17 local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental joined the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) Games - Visayas Leg at the Manuel Torres Sports Complex in Bago City over the weekend.

The opening ceremony, which was led by the officials of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo, along with at least 300 members of IPs in Negros Occidental was held on Saturday, September 27.

The 17 LGUs include Isabela, Kabankalan City, San Carlos City, Binalbagan, Hinoba-an, Don Salvador Benidecto, Bago City, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Sipalay City, Calatrava, Himamaylan City, Candoni, Ilog, Cauayan, Silay City and Talisay City.

Richard Bachmann, chairman of PSC, said the IPs games include Bangkaw, Pana, Fire making, Trompo, Panit Lubi, Kadang, Palo Sebo, Tumba Patis, Bayo Gisig, and Galing Mais.

“It’s an annual event of the PSC and we are trying to tell our youth that we do have this kind of sports, which is part of our culture,” he said.

He added that the PCS’s task to bring the spirit of sports to all members of society is among our top priorities and is in line with our mandate of promoting a healthy citizenry and an inclusive landscape for promoting the value of physical wellness,” he added.

Bachmann noted that it’s now the second edition of the IP’s Games for this year. The first leg was held in Luzon in Salcedo in Ilocos Sur.

“With this program, they can actively join sports and present their culture,” Bachmann said.

He said they are also hopeful that the LGUs will continue to support the IPs and provide assistance.

He added the IP Games were held in partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) and LGUs to expand the reach of the program.

Moreover, Yulo also expressed his gratitude to the officials of PSC for choosing Bago City to host the Visayas Leg of the IP Games this year.

“It’s an honor to welcome all our participants. I am also happy that the national and local governments are giving importance on acknowledging and recognizing the members of our IP communities,” Yulo said. /MAP.