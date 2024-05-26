17,000 athletes join 1st Mayor Albee Sportsfest

At least 17,000 athletes in Bacolod City joined the 1st Mayor Albee Sportsfest at the Panaad Park and Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said of the 61 barangays, 60 barangays joined the sportsfest for volleyball and basketball. It’s composed of 1,300 teams.

He said the barangays formed teams for volleyball and basketball to compete within their barangays, adding that some barangays created at least 10 teams.

Benitez noted that instead of having one team compete inter-barangay, they decided to create more teams in each barangay for the sportsfest.

“It gives more participants because it’s our target that this summer break our youth will have a sports activity,” Benitez said.

He said the sportsfest is intended for 19-year-olds and below, 16-year-olds and below, and 13-year-olds and below.

He added that the city provided a budget to the participating barangays for the prizes that range from P5,000 to P10,000, and the awarding ceremony will be held at their barangay.

The athletes were also given a free uniform.

“I’m hoping that this will continue because of the positive response of the barangays. It signals a very strong support at the barangay level, so we will try to continue this as long as we can,” Benitez said.

He said that this is one of the largest sportsfests in the country.

The event was also attended by 4th District Leyte Congressman Richard Gomez, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, and the members of the City Council.*