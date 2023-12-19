18 San Carlos City employees tested positive for illegal drug use

A total of 18 employees of the San Carlos City government were tested positive for illegal drug use during a series of random drug tests this year, Mayor Renato Gustilo said Monday, December 18.

Gustilo said an additional four regular employees were tested positive last week in a drug test conducted by the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

Of the number, eight are regular employees and 10 are job order employees, the mayor said.

Gustilo added that under the guidelines of the Civil Service Commission (CSC), regular employees who were tested positive for drugs will have to undergo a confirmatory test.

He said that he is firm that contracts of the job order and contract of service employees who tested positive for drugs will not be renewed.

About 1,000 to 1,500 of the more than 2,000 city employees of the San Carlos local government have already undergone the annual random drug tests, he said.

Gustilo said the city will make sure that all employees will be tested to ensure a drug-free workplace.*