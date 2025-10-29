19 Badjaos sent home to Sulu

AT LEAST 19 Badjaos who were rounded up by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) Anti-Mendicancy Task Force in Bacolod City were sent home to Jolo, Sulu on Monday evening, October 27, 2025, through a roll-on/roll-off vessel at Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

City Administrator Mark Mayo said the group, which included seven minors accompanied by their parents, was rescued during a series of operations against mendicancy conducted across major areas in the city on October 11.

Two of the individuals were earlier identified in a viral video harassing jeepney passengers. One of them, who was seen spitting at and attempting to kick a passenger who refused to give money, was apprehended following the directive of Mayor Greg Gasataya for intensified inter-agency surveillance and rescue operations.

Although the City Government extended free legal assistance, no formal complaint was filed, resulting in Mareta’s release after he issued a public apology and expressed remorse.

Mayo emphasized the City’s ongoing review of City Ordinance 146, Series of 1995, which addresses mendicancy through a balanced approach of regulation and social intervention.

“As much as possible, we will exhaust all legal and appropriate measures to ensure they won’t come back. We are serious about protecting the public from harassment and abuse,” Mayo said.

Prior to their repatriation, he said the DSSD–Bacolod conducted psychosocial interventions for the minors and other vulnerable individuals.

Anjanette Servano, DSSD–Anti-Mendicancy Task Force program coordinator, also said the group was personally escorted by city personnel back to their hometown to ensure their safety and proper reintegration.

“We won’t allow such activities to continue. Upon the directive of Mayor Gasataya, we are making sure that they are safely returned to their homes,” she said.

The DSSD also urged the public not to give money to mendicants as it is prohibited under a city ordinance.

Most of the rescued Badjaos, also known as “sea gypsies,” were found in areas along Lopue’s East, Burgos Public Market, Shopping–La Salle, Ramos Street, the North and South Terminals, Lacson Street, Libertad, City Heights, Bangga Cory, Bredco Port, Bacolod Public Plaza, and 888 Chinatown Square.

The inter-agency operation was carried out in coordination with the Bacolod City Police Office, City Legal Office, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Administrator’s Office, City Mayor’s Office, Office of Councilor Israel Salanga, Public Order and Safety Office, and City Health Office. (MAP)