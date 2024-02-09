19th Bacolaodiat Festival opens with street dance competition

The 19th Bacolaodiat Festival has opened in the city of Bacolod with a big celebration held at the Lacson Tourism Strip on Friday, February 9.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting, the lighting of the Chinese incense, and the banging of the drum signaling the opening of the three-day celebration were led by Bacolod City Councilors Jason Villarosa, who heads the Sangguniang Panlungsod committee on tourism, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Al Victor Espino, Kalaw Puentevella, Cindy Rojas, and Vladi Gonzalez with Bacolaodiat founder Alfredo Barcelona, Stephen Tan, chairman of the 19th Bacolaodiat Festival, Jennifer Ong, Carol Ong and several others.

A dragon dance was also performed before the opening rites.

Six groups competed in the street dance competition

The Chopsticks Alley at North Capitol Road and the food and product display kiosks also opened along the Lacson Strip.

Many people crowded the opening events and the loud music made the event site exciting.

The colorful Chinese lanterns and other games were also available at the kiosks.*