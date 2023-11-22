1K E. B. Magalona kids celebrate Children’s Month

More than 1,000 preschoolers, accompanied by their parents, from various barangays of E. B. Magalona participated in the National Children’s Month celebration, Nov. 17.

The whole-day activity, with the theme, “Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life for All,” was spearheaded by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), with the LGU theme, “Pista ng mga Bata.”

Mayor Marvin Malacon, in his inspirational message, reminded the parents to prioritize the nutritional and educational needs of their children. He added that the Municipal Government, thru the MSWDO, also provides supplemental feeding to preschoolers.

For his part, Matthew Louis Malacon, outgoing president of Barangay Kagawad Association of Saravia (BAKAS), said parents must guide and mold their children during their formative years in order to prepare them to become responsible adults and productive citizens of our society.

Also giving their special messages were Sangguniang Bayan Member Edgardo Agravante Jr., who chairs the SB Committee on Social Services; Sangguniang Bayan Member Gelita Parcon, chair of the SB Committee on Women and Children; MSWD Officer Emy Lyn Hibionada, and Nielma Huele, president of Child Development Workers.

Several punong barangays also attended the event.

Activities included grand parade, vocal solo contest, draw and tell contest, and folk dance contest. The participants came from 39 Child Development Centers of the municipality.

The National Children’s Month celebration highlights the government’s commitment to uphold the rights of every child worldwide, including access to a healthy environment, good education, and healthcare, Hibionada said. (PR)