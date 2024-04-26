1st NIPRISAA opens

Athletes, coaches, school heads, tournament managers and students attended the mass officiated by two university presidents and a vice president for student affairs at the Student Activity Center of STI West Negros University in Bacolod City Friday morning, April 26.

The holy mass was held as the first activity on the opening day of the 1st Negros Private Schools Athletic Association (NIPRISAA).

Rev. Fr. Joel Alve, president of the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, quoted Pope Francis in his homily when he urged everyone to use sports as a channel to show compassion, charity, sportsmanship and better understanding of one another.

“As Pope Francis said, sports is the universal language that can overcome differences and bring people together, fostering greater understanding and respect among individuals and communities,” said Fr. Alve.

The concelebrants of the mass were Rev. Fr. Arnel Dizon, OSA and Fr. Isabella Carloman, president and vice president for student affairs of Colegio San Agustin - Bacolod.