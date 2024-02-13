1st Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer Cup 10-Ball Open tourney

The 1st Vice Gov. Jeffrey Padilla Ferrer Cup 10-Ball Open tournament is currently taking place at the SM City Bacolod North Atrium and it's attracting some of the biggest names in the game.

The opening ceremony was super exciting, with the vice governor himself playing a pool against another skilled player.

It was a great start to what promises to be an amazing tournament.

Some of the world champions competing include Johann Chua, Jeffrey Ignacio, Rodrigo Geronimo, Michael Feliciano, Anton Raga, Jundel Mazon, AJ Manas, Jerico Bañares, Jonas Magpantay, and James Aranas. These pool stars are sure to wow you with their incredible skills and talent.

The total cash prize for all categories is worth an incredible P1 million, with the grand prize winner taking home P400,000; P150,000 for the first runner up and P75,000 each for the 3rd and 4th runner ups.

Those who will win as the top 5 to 8 will receive P35,000 each and those who will land as top 9-16 will win P20,000 each.

Vice Gov. Ferrer hopes that this tournament will not only provide a platform for world champions to showcase their abilities but will also inspire new enthusiasts to learn more about the game and bring the good name of the Province of Negros Occidental in this particular sport.

He asked everyone to come and support this exciting event, which will continue until Feb. 17.

Who knows, you might even get a chance to play with your favorite pool player.*