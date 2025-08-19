2 cadavers in Talisay identified

TWO of the three bodies found in Talisay City, Negros Occidental were already identified by police investigators, Negros Island Region (NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay said on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Police identified the victims as Rodrigo Villaceran Jr., 41, a resident of Barangay Tabao Rizal, San Enrique; and Mars Reles, 48, a resident of Villa Soledad, Barangay Estefania.

The other one victim has remained unidentified.

Ibay, who earlier ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Talisay, said they already have the identities of persons of interest, which are being withheld to avoid compromising the ongoing police operations.

He said the SITG Talisay, composed of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Noccpo), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Provincial Field Unit (PFU), Provincial Legal Office, and NOCPFU, conducted a comprehensive profiling of both victims and persons of interest, and real-time coordination and updates among investigators.

On August 11, 2025, the first case was reported around 2:20 a.m. in Hacienda San Isidro, Barangay Concepcion, where a male, estimated to be 45–50 years old, was found beside a sugarcane field near an abandoned motorcycle and helmet.

Around 9 a.m., a decomposing male body clad in blue shorts was found beside a sugarcane field by the hacienda overseer in Hacienda Minuluan Mendoza, Barangay Matab-ang.

Around 2 p.m., another male victim, aged approximately 35–40 years old, was discovered inside a sugarcane plantation in Hacienda San Isidro, Barangay Concepcion. Personal belongings and a kitchen knife were recovered nearby.

Ibay said the SITG Talisay is also addressing the possible link between the Talisay case and the recently discovered body in Bacolod City.

On August 13, Jose Jun Codico Jr., 38, a resident of Barangay Bata, Bacolod City, was found in Purok Lucasan, Barangay Mandalagan. He was found lying on his belly with head wounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts. His tattoo bearing the name of his former partner also aided in confirming his identity.

Ibay said investigators are closely examining possible connections between the two crime scenes.

“Specific instructions were given to determine of there are direct links between the Talisay victims and the body found in Bacolod City,” he said.

He added that they are also thankful for the cooperation of the barangays to solve the crime incidents in the province. (MAP)