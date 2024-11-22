2 dead, 2 hurt in Bacolod City stabbing

Two men died while two others were injured after they were stabbed by their neighbor at Purok Florence Ville, Barangay Pahanocoy, Bacolod City at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, November 20.

Police identified the fatalities as Richard Orita, 49, and Rolando Pigollo, legal age. Injured were Richelle Orita, 29, and his brother Richie Orita, 27, all residents of the said village.

Police Captain Greeky Cayao, commander of Police Station 8, said yesterday the victims were having a drinking session when their neighbor Marcelo Rojo, 67, shouted at them to turn down their karaoke sound.

He said the victims went to the house of Rojo, a construction worker, and mauled him, adding that Rojo managed to take his bolo and attacked the victims.

Richard sustained two stab wounds on his chest, his children Richelle and Richie also sustained stab wounds on the abdomen and leg, while their relative Pigallo sustained a stab wound on his abdomen. They were brought to a hospital, but Richard and Pigallo did not survive.

Cayao said Rojo was arrested in a follow-up operation at Barangay Pahanocoy, at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police recovered from Rojo’s possession a bolo measuring 20 inches from tip to handle.

Cayao said Rojo is detained at the station and he will be charged with multiple homicide and frustrated homicide. /MAP