2 drug suspects arrested in Silay

Two suspected drug personalities were arrested in a drug bust operation by operatives of Silay City Police Station at Hacienda Adriana, Barangay E. Lopez, Silay City, Negros Occidental at about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

Police identified the suspects as Gerald Tejamo, 26, and Rey Art Limbang, 31, both residents of Barangay Nanca, EB Magalona.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Anthony Darroca, chief of Silay City Police Station, said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing eight grams with an estimated market value of P54,400, the P1,800 marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

Darroca said Tejamo and Limbang were identified as street-level individuals in Silay City.

He said Tejamo was identified as one of the suppliers of illegal drugs in Barangay E. Lopez. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

“ He was once the subject of the buy-bust of E.B Magalona Municipal Police Station, but he managed to evade arrest,” he added.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP.